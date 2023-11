چىڭ لۇڭنىڭ لەسبي قىزى ءبىر جىنىستى وتباسىن قۇردى

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Alien connection. E.T. post home. 💓 From orgisim to animal to human. From amygdala to the limbic system to the cortex and then cognition. What's next? No wings needed. We have the research, we just need the lab. Because we both have more to offer than aesthetic, but basics cant comprehend the science. It's all good, let's have a lesson. ☺

Публикация от andi autumn (@andiautumn.official) 27 Ноя 2018 в 1:06 PST