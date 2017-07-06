گولليۆۋد جۇلدىزى استانادا قىدىرىپ ءجۇر- فوتو
اكتەر Instagram پاراقشاسىندا استانا قالاسىندا قالدىرعان ەستەلىك فوتو جانە بەينە جازبالارىن جۇكتەگەن. 1- شىلدەدە استاناعا كەلىپ جەتكەن اكتەر «جازۋعا قاراپ، قاي ەلدە ەكەنىمدى بىلە الاسىڭدار ما»، - دەپ جازعان Instagram پاراقشاسىنا.
فاناتتاردىڭ ءبىر بولىگى ايروپورت قابىرعاسىنداعى «ۆيپ ۇشىپ كەلۋ» دەپ قازاق، ورىس جانە اعىلشىن تىلىندە جازىلعان جازۋعا قاراپ رەسەي دەسە، ەندى ءبىر بولىگى قازاقستان ەكەنىن تانىپ جاتىر. سونداي- اق، اكتەر فاناتتارىنا ءوزىنىڭ قازاقستانعا العاشقى ساپارى ەكەندىگىن، بۇل جاقتان كوپتەگەن فوتولار مەن بەينە جازبالار جاريالايتىنى تۋرالى جەتكىزگەن.
«جاڭا ەل، جاڭا مادەنيەت جانە ومىرگە جاڭا كوزقاراس. قاتتى شارشادىم جانە ۋاقىت ايىرماشىلىعىنا نە ىستەسەم بولادى»، - دەدى ول فاناتتارىنا.
ايتا كەتەيىك، باي لين 1968 -جىلى 10 - قازاندا قىتايدىڭ سىچۋان پروۆينتسياسى چىڭدۋ قالاسىندا دۇنيەگە كەلگەن. اكتەرلىك جولىن قىتايدا باستاعان ول 1990 -جىلى ا ق ش- تىڭ نيۋ- يورك قالاسىنا وقۋعا اتتانادى. وسىلايشا باي لين ا ق ش ازاماتتىعىن قابىلداپ، گولليۆۋدتىق كينولاردا ونەر كورسەتىپ ءجۇر.
اۆتور: مۇحتار قاليموللا ۇلى
