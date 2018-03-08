امەريكا ازاماتى قازاق تىلىندە ءان ايتىپ، ايەلدەر قاۋىمىن 8 -ناۋرىزبەن قۇتتىقتادى - ۆيدەو

International Women’s Day (March 8) never took off in the United States. But for me celebrating it here in a country where it’s a very big deal is informed by the moment American culture is living through right now—thanks to #metoo and #timesup, we’re coming to grips with the ways we’ve ignored terrible behavior and failed to treat each other equally. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Here, the holiday is slowly changing too, as society adjusts to the fact that women here contribute in ways much more deserving of recognition than their beauty or ability to care for others. At the Embassy, we shot a video recognizing women who have mentored us in our careers (including the boss who gave me my first salaried job, Nancy Birdsall). In our posts and in the office, we are highlighting compliments that don’t objectify women or treat them as support for men. 👩‍🏫👩‍🎓👨‍🎤👩‍🏭👩‍💼 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Even as we celebrate women who lead, who create, who innovate, and who make change, it’s also nice to have a day when grand gestures (flowers and chocolates galore) are especially welcomed. In that spirit, I learned the chorus of this infectious Kazakh love song, originally performed by @aikyn. Құрметті ханымдар, халықаралық әйелдер күнімен шын жүректен құттықтаймын! Армандарыңыз орындалсын! 💐🌷🌹🌺 #kazakhmusic #internationalwomensday #singingwithsniffles #womenofcourage

Публикация от Wren Elhai (@wrenelhai) Мар 7, 2018 в 10:51 PST