    20:51, 14 - قاراشا 2018 | GMT +6

    ەڭ قورقىنىشتى مىسىقتىڭ سۋرەتى جەلىدەگى جۇرتتى شوشىتتى

    None
    None
     استانا. قازاقپارات - جەلىدە الەمدەگى ەڭ قورقىنىشتى مىسىقتىڭ سۋرەتى تارالىپ كەتتى.

    جەلى قولدانۋشىلارى ۇسقىنسىز مىسىققا وسىنداي ات بەرگەن.

    مىسىقتىڭ يەسى وعان جەكە پاراقشا اشىپ قويعان كورىنەدى.

    مىسىق لوندوندا تۇرادى ەكەن. ونىڭ اتى ۆيلفرەد. مىسىقتىڭ پاراقشاسىنا 68 مىڭ ادام جازىلعان.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Doppelganger Series: The Worm/Wilfred Ever since Wilfred's account started, we have been amazed by how many lookalike comparisons he inspired from people. I'm going to share some of the most common and funniest and would love to hear your thoughts on them! 😄 I've started with The Worm from Labyrinth, which isn't one of the more common comparisons, but is one of my favourites as I loved this film when I was a little girl and thought that The Worm was the cutest little thing ever!!! 😍 Keep the comparisons coming! . . . . . . . . #labyrinth #fantasy #fantasyfiction #adventure #theworm #doppelganger #fantasyfest #strange #spooky #fairytale #twins #cats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #theellenshow #ellenratemycat #buzzfeed #9gag #meowed #mood #currentmood #cute #adorable #petsofig #petsofig #filmfan #filmbuff #film

    Публикация от Wilfred Warrior (@wilfredwarrior) 5 Ноя 2018 в 11:31 PST

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Doppelganger Series: Steve Buscemi/Wilfred This is the first comparison we ever got and we've been hearing it ever since! . . . . . . . . #catsofinstagram #stevebuscemi #cats_of_instagram #petstagram #catsarecrazy #funnycat #funnypets #funny #hilarious #funnymoments #funnypics #funnyasf #funnyaf #humor #humour #instafunny #funnymemes #comedy #lmao #mood #currentmood #movies #film #cute #adorable #actor #movie

    Публикация от Wilfred Warrior (@wilfredwarrior) 7 Ноя 2018 в 11:23 PST

