ەڭ قورقىنىشتى مىسىقتىڭ سۋرەتى جەلىدەگى جۇرتتى شوشىتتى

Doppelganger Series: The Worm/Wilfred Ever since Wilfred's account started, we have been amazed by how many lookalike comparisons he inspired from people. I'm going to share some of the most common and funniest and would love to hear your thoughts on them! 😄 I've started with The Worm from Labyrinth, which isn't one of the more common comparisons, but is one of my favourites as I loved this film when I was a little girl and thought that The Worm was the cutest little thing ever!!! 😍 Keep the comparisons coming! . . . . . . . . #labyrinth #fantasy #fantasyfiction #adventure #theworm #doppelganger #fantasyfest #strange #spooky #fairytale #twins #cats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #theellenshow #ellenratemycat #buzzfeed #9gag #meowed #mood #currentmood #cute #adorable #petsofig #petsofig #filmfan #filmbuff #film

Wilfred Warrior (@wilfredwarrior) 5 Ноя 2018