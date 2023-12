الماتىداعى تەرگەۋ يزولياتورىنان تاعى ءبىر قاراقالپاق بەلسەندىسى بوساتىلدى

⚡ Another Karakalpak activist Ziuar Mirmanbetova was released from the Almaty pre-trial detention center today. A year ago, she was detained on the territory of #Kazakhstan with the participation of the police and special services of #Uzbekistan. In total, at the request of… https://t.co/gswGfEuzo6 pic.twitter.com/Q5F7qM7lmP