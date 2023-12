الەۋمەتتىك جەلىدە 48 مىڭ وقىرمانى بار مودەل قويۋ قاسىن سانگە اينالدىرماق - فوتو

When ya girl puts on some makeup 🐥 If you know what is good for you, you will follow @thewanderingmermaids and tell her I sent you 🍭 she makes the most beautiful jewelry (like this choker) and we should support people with such amazing dreams!

Публикация от Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) Сен 12 2017 в 6:25 PDT