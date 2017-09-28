ق ز
    10:22, 28 - قىركۇيەك 2017 | GMT +6

    توپ-15: ينستاگرام جەلىسىندەگى ەرەكشە قاس ۇلگىلەرى - فوتو

    استانا. قازاقپارات - بيىلعى جىلى بيۋتي- بلوگەرلەر قاس ۇلگىلەرىنە ەرەكشە نازار اۋداردى دەسەك قاتەلەسپەسپىز.

    تومەندەگى جيىنتىقتا ءبىز ساراپشىلار ۇسىنعان ەڭ ەرەكشە قاس ۇلگىلەرىن ۇسىنىپ وتىرمىز.

    نايزاعاي- قاستار

    Thank you everyone for the love (and the hate) on this look 😊💕

    Публикация от Zakia WAHBI (@shinybeautiz) Сен 19 2017 в 10:23 PDT

      

    This smile is life 😍😍😍😍😍 @hudabeauty #mcdonaldsbrows 😂

    Публикация от hudabeautysupporter (@hudabeautysupporter) Сен 19 2017 в 10:52 PDT

    McDonald's ستيلىندەگى قاستار

      

    ورىلگەن قاستار

    STUPIDEST INSTAGRAM TREND :') #braidedbrows #braidedeyebrows

    Публикация от Kasia Stryczyńska 👸 (@k.stryczynska) Сен 5 2017 в 12:12 PDT

      

    شىرشا- قاستار

    YA GIRLS ON BUZZFEED 👏🏻💪🏻 Thank you!! @brookelr_ #featherbrow #featherbrows #featherbrowtrend

    Публикация от Meghan Keegan 🖤 (@m_shadowsss) Сен 22 2017 в 9:26 PDT

      

    قاسقا سالىنعان جۇرەكشەلەر

    Heart brow. 🤔 ___________________ I slicked my brows with clear brow gel and used @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Concealer for the heart. @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in Ebony to fill in my brows.

    Публикация от Kristen D. (@krimd_) Сен 7 2017 в 12:06 PDT

      

    اۋدارىلعان قاستار

    I NOW SERVE YOU..THE REVERSE BROW. Wavy brows? Braided brows? Nah, we're so over it. This, my friends, is the future of make up. ⚠️⚠️⚠️ WARNING Highly ironic post.

    Публикация от Pixie&Pizza 🌸 (@gaiacutiexx) Сен 5 2017 в 3:04 PDT

      

    تولقىندى قاستار

    What do you think of the new squiggly brow trend? YAY or NAH?

    Публикация от Bianca Chante Balutto (@bcbalutto) Сен 5 2017 в 4:00 PDT

      

    بۋىلعان قاستار

    #ponytail #brows 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ #browtrend

    Публикация от Gamze ✌🏼️💕 (@glamgk) Сен 6 2017 в 2:35 PDT

      

    جىلتىراق قاستار

    Monsters don't sleep under your bed. They sleep inside your head. #glitterbrows

    Публикация от Sami (@s.s_sweetpea) Сен 3 2017 в 2:05 PDT

      

    بولىنگەن قاستار

    NEXT BROW TREND 2017: s p l i t brows 🤔😂👌🏼 (issa joke, but maybe not 🤷🏻‍♀️😂😘)

    Публикация от D I A N A M A R I E (@kibsterr) Сен 4 2017 в 7:36 PDT

      

    ءتۇرلى- ءتۇستى قاستار

    Rainbow brows for Leeds pride yesterday! #leedspride #lgbtq

    Публикация от Freya Palmer (@freyamue) Авг 7 2017 в 3:29 PDT

      

    قوسارلى قاستار

    N A T U R A L B R O W S I decided to post one more for this look since I loved it so much 💖

    Публикация от CAITLYN 🥀 (@makeup.caitlynaubrey) Сен 14 2017 в 9:56 PDT

      

    تىكەنەكتى قاستار

    S P I K Y B R O W T R E N D

    Публикация от Carol Burgos ❤️ (@beautybound117) Сен 11 2017 в 2:52 PDT

      

    «ويىلعان» قاستار

    #carvedbrows and #invisibleliner and #fauxfreckles as a tribute to #pumpkinspicelatte season being back! 🎃

    Публикация от Rosheen Ahmadi (@beautybyrosheen) Сен 7 2017 в 1:15 PDT

      

    «مونشاقتى» قاستار

    Tried the brow trend #diamondbrows #browtrend #browjewels #brows 💎✨

    Публикация от Jasmyn💄💅🏼 (@jasmyn_makeup) Сен 14 2017 в 12:56 PDT

      

    دەرەككوزى: http://life.ru

