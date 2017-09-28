توپ-15: ينستاگرام جەلىسىندەگى ەرەكشە قاس ۇلگىلەرى - فوتو
تومەندەگى جيىنتىقتا ءبىز ساراپشىلار ۇسىنعان ەڭ ەرەكشە قاس ۇلگىلەرىن ۇسىنىپ وتىرمىز.
نايزاعاي- قاستار
Thank you everyone for the love (and the hate) on this look 😊💕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⚡️Details⚡️ @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow "darkbrown" / gel eyeliner "jet" @morphebrushes 35b palette (yellow shade all over the eye) @fentybeauty "trophy wife" highlighter on the lid @iikonn lashes "slay" (Code SHINYBEAUTIZ for 25%off at checkout 😍) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _____________________________________________ #katvond#universodamaquiagem_oficial#makyaj#nyxcosmetics#eyemakeup#dressyourface#makeupartist#makeuptutorial#abh#brian_champagne#anastasiabeverlyhills#hudabeauty#maquiagem#maryhadalittleglam#anastasiabrows#wakeupandmakeup#fentybeauty Публикация от Zakia WAHBI (@shinybeautiz) Сен 19 2017 в 10:23 PDT
Публикация от Zakia WAHBI (@shinybeautiz) Сен 19 2017 в 10:23 PDT
This smile is life 😍😍😍😍😍 @hudabeauty #mcdonaldsbrows 😂 Публикация от hudabeautysupporter (@hudabeautysupporter) Сен 19 2017 в 10:52 PDT
Публикация от hudabeautysupporter (@hudabeautysupporter) Сен 19 2017 в 10:52 PDT
ورىلگەن قاستار
STUPIDEST INSTAGRAM TREND :') #braidedbrows #braidedeyebrows 🔹#makeup #brows #trend #viral #highlight #love #makeupaddict #mua #makeupart #look #picoftheday #photooftheday #eyemakeup #lashes #nails #pink #coffinnails #gelnails #gelmanicure Публикация от Kasia Stryczyńska 👸 (@k.stryczynska) Сен 5 2017 в 12:12 PDT
Публикация от Kasia Stryczyńska 👸 (@k.stryczynska) Сен 5 2017 в 12:12 PDT
شىرشا- قاستار
YA GIRLS ON BUZZFEED 👏🏻💪🏻 Thank you!! @brookelr_ #featherbrow #featherbrows #featherbrowtrend #trend #makeuptrend #eyebrows #fluffybrows #naturalbrows #makeupartist #cosmetics #vsco #vscocam #beauty #makeupjunkie #makeupselfie #grunge #goth #grungemakeup #veinyeyelids #browneyes #soapbrows #editorial #editorialmakeup #buzzfeed #buzzfeedarticle Публикация от Meghan Keegan 🖤 (@m_shadowsss) Сен 22 2017 в 9:26 PDT
Публикация от Meghan Keegan 🖤 (@m_shadowsss) Сен 22 2017 в 9:26 PDT
قاسقا سالىنعان جۇرەكشەلەر
Heart brow. 🤔 ___________________ I slicked my brows with clear brow gel and used @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Concealer for the heart. @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in Ebony to fill in my brows. Публикация от Kristen D. (@krimd_) Сен 7 2017 в 12:06 PDT
Публикация от Kristen D. (@krimd_) Сен 7 2017 в 12:06 PDT
اۋدارىلعان قاستار
I NOW SERVE YOU..THE REVERSE BROW. Wavy brows? Braided brows? Nah, we're so over it. This, my friends, is the future of make up. ⚠️⚠️⚠️ WARNING Highly ironic post. #wavybrows #braidedbrows #why #reversebrows Публикация от Pixie&Pizza 🌸 (@gaiacutiexx) Сен 5 2017 в 3:04 PDT
Публикация от Pixie&Pizza 🌸 (@gaiacutiexx) Сен 5 2017 в 3:04 PDT
تولقىندى قاستار
What do you think of the new squiggly brow trend? YAY or NAH? #squigglybrows #squigglyeyebrows #browtrend #blogger #beautyblogger #bbloggers #influencer #instadaily #instafollow #mua #makeuponfleek #browsonfleek #motd #makeupoftheday #blogger #beautyblogger #bbloggers #browtrend #instafollowme #instafollowers #insfollow #igers #followigers #makeuptrend #selftaughtmau #picoftheday #photooftheday #zigzagbrows #squigglebrows Публикация от Bianca Chante Balutto (@bcbalutto) Сен 5 2017 в 4:00 PDT
Публикация от Bianca Chante Balutto (@bcbalutto) Сен 5 2017 в 4:00 PDT
بۋىلعان قاستار
#ponytail #brows 😂🤦🏼♀️ #browtrend Публикация от Gamze ✌🏼️💕 (@glamgk) Сен 6 2017 в 2:35 PDT
Публикация от Gamze ✌🏼️💕 (@glamgk) Сен 6 2017 в 2:35 PDT
جىلتىراق قاستار
Monsters don't sleep under your bed. They sleep inside your head. #glitterbrows #jokerquotes #purplebrows #greenbrows #browsonfleek #vsco #nofilter #jokerbrows Публикация от Sami (@s.s_sweetpea) Сен 3 2017 в 2:05 PDT
Публикация от Sami (@s.s_sweetpea) Сен 3 2017 в 2:05 PDT
بولىنگەن قاستار
NEXT BROW TREND 2017: s p l i t brows 🤔😂👌🏼 (issa joke, but maybe not 🤷🏻♀️😂😘) . . brows had makeup across horizontally and was smoothed out with facetune, this is my brow split WITH makeup and smoothed, not photoshop to cut it in half. first squiggle then braided.. let's now try split! 😂 . @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow in Ebony @anastasiabeverlyhills Concealer Pot in 0.75 @anastasiabeverlyhills Clear Brow Gel @tartecosmetics So Fine Liner @shoplunarlashes (A12) Supernatural Lashes. code LUNARKIB for $$ off @lorealmakeup Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara #brows #browtrend #browsonfleek #trend2017 #splitbrows #peachyqueenblog @hudabeauty @peachyqueenblog #hypnaughtymakeup #hypnaughtypower #maryhadalittleglam #trending #trendmood @browgame Публикация от D I A N A M A R I E (@kibsterr) Сен 4 2017 в 7:36 PDT
Публикация от D I A N A M A R I E (@kibsterr) Сен 4 2017 в 7:36 PDT
ءتۇرلى- ءتۇستى قاستار
Rainbow brows for Leeds pride yesterday! #leedspride #lgbtq Brows: @jeffreestarcosmetics Venus Flytrap & Crocodile Tears & Checkmate liquid lipsticks, @muacosmetics liquid lipstick in shade Splash, @colourpopcosmetics ultra matte lipstick in shade Pacific, @sleekmakeup Matte Me in Fandango Purple Eyes: @jeffreestarcosmetics Androgyny & Beauty Killer palettes, glitter and lashes from Amazon, @benefitcosmeticsuk Rollerlash mascara Face: @clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation in shade Golden, @mylottielondon Shimmer Squad white Highlighting shade Публикация от Freya Palmer (@freyamue) Авг 7 2017 в 3:29 PDT
Публикация от Freya Palmer (@freyamue) Авг 7 2017 в 3:29 PDT
قوسارلى قاستار
N A T U R A L B R O W S I decided to post one more for this look since I loved it so much 💖 Product Details: Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina Dark Brown dipbrow pomade (on both sets 😏) & clear brow gel to set & shape Eyes: @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina Modern Renaissance Palette 'Tempera' 'Love letter' & 'Venetian Red' @dodolashes D115 (would mean the world if you used my code: makeup.caitlynaubrey at checkout 💖) Highlight: @anastasiabeverlyhills Nicole Guerriero Glow kit 'kitty kat' 'glo getter' • • • • • • #makeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows #abh #abhdipbrow #dipbrowpomade #doublebrows #norvina #cutcrease #underratedmuas #undiscovered_muas #instamakeup #morphe #morphebabe #morphebrushes #modernrenaissance #modernrenaissancepalette #nikkietutorials #sigmabeauty #brows #browtrend #eyebrows #eyebrowtrend #trend #trending #hudabeauty Публикация от CAITLYN 🥀 (@makeup.caitlynaubrey) Сен 14 2017 в 9:56 PDT
Публикация от CAITLYN 🥀 (@makeup.caitlynaubrey) Сен 14 2017 в 9:56 PDT
تىكەنەكتى قاستار
S P I K Y B R O W T R E N D #spikybrow #spikybrows #wavybrows #hudabrows #makeupvideoss #wakeupandmakeup #peachyqueenblog #videosfashions #hairmakeupdiaries #anastasiabeverlyhills @makeupforbarbies #makeupforbarbies @anastasiabeverlyhills Публикация от Carol Burgos ❤️ (@beautybound117) Сен 11 2017 в 2:52 PDT
Публикация от Carol Burgos ❤️ (@beautybound117) Сен 11 2017 в 2:52 PDT
«ويىلعان» قاستار
#carvedbrows and #invisibleliner and #fauxfreckles as a tribute to #pumpkinspicelatte season being back! 🎃 . . . #instagramtrends #fallmakeup #carvedbrows #sfmakeupartist #sanfranciscomakeupartist #makeupartist #blogger . . . PRODUCTS: @tartecosmetics complexion @urbandecaycosmetics #nakedheat @lillyghalichi @lillylashes #mykonos @anastasiabeverlyhills #dipbrowpomade #glowkit @maccosmetics #fever @getfrecked #freck #fauxfreckles @colourpopcosmetics #lax Публикация от Rosheen Ahmadi (@beautybyrosheen) Сен 7 2017 в 1:15 PDT
Публикация от Rosheen Ahmadi (@beautybyrosheen) Сен 7 2017 в 1:15 PDT
«مونشاقتى» قاستار
Tried the brow trend #diamondbrows #browtrend #browjewels #brows 💎✨
Публикация от Jasmyn💄💅🏼 (@jasmyn_makeup) Сен 14 2017 в 12:56 PDT
