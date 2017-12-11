وزبەكشە تويدىڭ سۋرەتى الەمدەگى ۇزدىك فوتولار قاتارىنا جاتقىزىلدى - فوتو

Follow @OutofEdenWalk, Paul Salopek's 12 year journey walking in the footsteps of our ancestors. - Two brothers and their brides wait to be married in a lavish ceremony at a 'wedding hall in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The city, now the country's capital, was long a stopping place for camel caravans plying the Silk Road. - Personal Note: Sometimes, and always when we least expect it, we fall in and between the beauty of the unexpected. Such was a night in Tashkent when wandering about the Uzbek capital looking for weddings. My good friend, @aziz_khalmuradov mentioned he knew of a wondrous place, a palace that might be filled with strangeness and beauty. Never carrying lights, it was dark, a touched concerned all this regalia would be lost in the dimness. The dual brides wedding photographer noticed I was flashless, saying in kind..."Would you like to use my lights?" He tethered my camera wirelessly and like magic, the glow of hall, in all its beguiling colors appeared. Thankful that his unexpected kindness brought to life the beauty of mirroring nuptials, a doubling in colors and pomp only found in the Registon Wedding Palace, named after the famous 15th century Registon in Samarkand along the ancient Silk Road. - My latest story in @NatGeo, in this months issue, The New Silk Road, our overland journey through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan photographed throughout 2016 and early 2017. Link to the entire story in my Instagram Bio. - @outofedenwalk @natgeo @natgeocreative #paulsalopek #tashkent #uzbekistan #newsilkroad #silkroad #ancientsilkroad #wedding #portrait #weddinghall #colors #hues #beauty #flowers #fruit #weddingcake #bride #groom #twobrides #twogrooms #colors

Публикация от John Stanmeyer (@johnstanmeyer) Дек 7 2017 в 6:29 PST